The Hempolics Debut Album 'Kiss, Cuddle & Torture: Volume 1' Gets Mixed

There's an art to turntablism.

In the right hands the turntable becomes a prism, radically altering the source material to become something entirely new.

The Hempolics have deep roots in hip-hop and club culture, and this is certainly reflected on debut album 'Kiss, Cuddle & Torture: Volume 1'.

Out shortly, the record was recently given the mix treatment by Scratch Perverts, who merrily added and deleted elements as they saw fit.

It's a superb preview, featuring the voices of (deep breath) Nubiya Brandon, Dan Collier, Harry Collier, Maxi Jazz, Paolo Nutini, Cojack, MC Brett and Dan Bowskill.

Clash has first dibs on the accompanying visuals, filmed, edited and directed by Grippa Hempolics.

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest shows by The Hempolics click HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.