The Goon Sax Announce New Album 'We're Not Talking'

The Goon Sax are set to release new album 'We're Not Talking' on September 14th.

The Australian band's sparkling, inventive debut album 'Up To Anything' was recorded while they were still in high school, going on to enrapture the DIY underground.

Becoming a stellar word of mouth success, the group have now completed work on a follow up.

'We're Not Talking' will be released on September 14th, with Wichita handling the record and a full tour incoming.

New song 'She Knows' is online now, with James Harrison taking the lead vocal. He says...

"'She Knows' has become a very fast song, which took us a lot of practice to be able to finally hit and strum our instruments fast enough, with a lot of string breaking. I hope it makes people energetic and excited to listen to, it’s a song about losing hope, stubbornness and heartache. I’m not sure if it’s our saddest song, but maybe if you lock yourself in your room for a couple of days and only listen to it you might not feel so happy, it is also okay if you feel happy to this song! Even better!!!"

Tune in now.

Catch The Goon Sax at the following shows:

May

28 Manchester Gorilla (w/ Frankie Cosmos)

29 London Sebright Arms (headline show)

