The Golden Dregs Channel Surreal Art-Rock On 'Adaptation'

The Golden Dregs make minimalist guitar pop hewn from the notepad of Lou Reed, Jonathan Richman, or Robyn Hitchcock.

Determinedly left of centre, the band's grey-flecked, scratchy-as-hell indie sounds are confusing, obtuse, but totally bewitching.

Recorded in their spiritual home of The Troubadour, a ramshackle (and now closed) church / creative centre in Falmouth, new album 'Lafayette' affords the band's songwriting voice a widescreen sensibility.

Out on May 25th - pre-order your copy HERE - it bulges and belches with carefree invention.

New song 'Adaptation' is taken from the LP, and it opens in stark, noise pop territory before settling into a Sterling Morrison groove.

There's a heavy Fall vibe, too, with those galloping drums underpinning off piste vocals that celebrate a point where "everybody says is the place to be..."

Tune in now.

