The Fresh & Onlys Delve Into The Psychedelic On 'Impossible Man'

The Fresh & Onlys are back.
New album 'Wolf Lie Down' is out now, and it finds the project reconnecting with its wild psychedelic roots.
The video for 'Impossible Man' takes that literally. A lysergic re-telling of singer Tim Cohen’s near-fatal birth, it uses wild imagery to delve into neon realms.
It more than suits the music, too; tripped out guitars with a savage, Wipers feel to them, the songwriting blasts outward into fresh realms.
Tune in below.
Catch The Fresh & Onlys at the following shows:
October
17 Leeds Headrow House
18 London The Lexington
19 Brighton The Joker
