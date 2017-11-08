The Fall Cancel Tour As Mark E. Smith Admitted To Hospital

The Fall have cancelled a series of Stateside shows after Mark E. Smith was admitted to hospital.

The band were due to play a flurry of North American shows, but doubts have been raised about Mark E. Smith's health.

A haphazard show at London's 100 Club stoked speculation, with the group now pulling their upcoming dates.

Spin reports that the dates - their first in the United States for a decade - have been postponed, with The Fall’s manager, Pamela Vander, releasing a statement:

“Due mostly to terrible timing, reality and a mix of bizarre and rare (true to form) medical issues that Mark was being treated for,unfortunately it would be a gamble on his health to fly anywhere over the next couple of months”.

She continued: “Mark’s current problems are connected to his throat, mouth/dental and respiratory system… so throwing all the meds together and continuing with the travel/shows would certainly harm any progress that we have made over the past few weeks.”

Get well soon, Mark E. Smith!