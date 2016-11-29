The Fall Announce New Album 'New Facts Emerge'

The Fall are set to release new album 'New Facts Emerge' on July 28th.

The band's 28th (proper) studio album to date, it was produced by Kieron Melling and Mark E. Smith.

Tracklisting runs as follows:

Segue

Fol De Rol

Brillo De Facto

Victoria Train Station Massacre

New Facts Emerge

Couples Vs Jobless Mid 30s

Second House Now

O! ZZTRRK Man

Gibbus Gibson

Groundsboy

Nine Out Of Ten

One immediate talking point is the track 'Victoria Train Station Massacre', which eerily echoes the suicide bombing in Manchester last week.

A source at Cherry Red confirmed to Clash that the "the track is nothing to do with the events last week, but it is an unfortunate coincidence. The track was recorded and the artwork sent off for manufacture long before the terrible events in Manchester."

'New Facts Emerge' will be released on July 28th.

