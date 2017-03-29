The Distillers Announce First Live Show Of 2018

The Distillers seem to have confirmed their first live show of 2018.

The band split in 2006, with singer Brody Dalle going on to enjoy a successful career as a solo artist.

Rumours mounted of a possible reformation last week, with the group's social media accounts sharing a cryptic video.

Now American festival Shaky Knees seems to have confirmed the first Distillers live show of 2018.

The band are due to play the outdoor festival, although it's not yet known which line up will appear, and what manner the set will take.

Here's the announcement.

Get ready. Get set. Get Shaky! Here's the 2018 Lineup! Tickets go on sale tomorrow – 1/9 at 10AM EST. http://bit.ly/2AFkMLR Posted by Shaky Knees Music Festival on Monday, January 8, 2018

So, exciting times. Watch this space for more.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.