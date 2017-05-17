The Daily Mail Is Going After JME

The Daily Mail have published a report heavily criticising JME - following the grime artist's conversation with Jeremy Corbyn.

The BBK don sat down with the Labour party politician to discuss ways to engage young people with politics, following some Twitter interaction.

The Daily Mail have sifted through JME's tweets, and found a few questionable moments amongst more than 159,000 posts.

We're not going to repeat them here, but suffice to say the report is extremely slanted in a direction that we honestly struggle to recognise following years of following JME's work (and social media output).

It's perhaps telling that JME hasn't even directly endorsed Corbyn - he simply wants young people from different backgrounds to become more engaged with the political process, and saw the Labour politician as a means to open that conversation.

Wonder why The Daily Mail would feel intimidated by the thought of young people of colour exercising their democratic rights eh...?

JME commented in full this morning:

Thanks everyone for having my back, but stop now don't worry, I'm not a celebrity, I haven't got a pop career to smear, or a boss to sack me — Jme (@JmeBBK) May 17, 2017

You know we don't care about the media, that's the whole reason why some of the tweets were even tweeted. For this exact moment. pic.twitter.com/GllHvldne7 — Jme (@JmeBBK) May 17, 2017

So yeh, anyway, the conservative manifesto should get dropped today, so we can read it along with Labour's that dropped yesterday and decide — Jme (@JmeBBK) May 17, 2017

Anyone that registered, thank you. Vote for whoever you want, no bias. Don't vote for someone because a "celebrity" or a "rapper" voted them — Jme (@JmeBBK) May 17, 2017