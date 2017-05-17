The Curious Second Act Of Milburn

Milburn emerged during Sheffield's indie gold rush, when each passing weekend seemed to produce a convey of London-based A&R's packing up their things and heading up to the Steel City.

Ten years on from their debut, though, and the band still have a huge and highly loyal fanbase - despite indie largely withering away from its commercial peak.

A quartet of anniversary shows in their home city produced feverish results, with Milburn selling more than 10,000 tickets in a matter of hours.

New single 'Take Me Home' finds Milburn looking to the future, part of ongoing sessions with Bill Ryder-Jones.

A full album is in the works, but for now fans can feast on the biting yet plaintive indie songwriting that is 'Take Me Home'.

'Take Me Home' will be released on May 26th.

