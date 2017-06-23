The Cranberries Singer Dolores O'Riordan Has Died

The Cranberries songwriter Dolores O'Riordan has died at the age of 46, it has been confirmed.

The band formed in Limerick in 1989, and went on to enjoy remarkable international success.

The group initially struggled, before a joint tour with Suede - in which they famously out-shine the English band - caught the attention of MTV.

Singles such as 'Linger' and 'Zombie' drove albums like 'Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We?' and 'No Need To Argue' to the upper echelons of the charts, turning singer Dolores O'Riordan into a cult figure.

Reports online earlier today (January 15th) suggested that the Irish artist had passed away, and - sadly - this seems to be the case.

The Cranberries' publicist told the BBC : "The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time."

They added: "Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

Absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of Dolores O'Riordan! @The_Cranberries gave us our first big support when we toured with them around France years ago! Thoughts are with her family and friends — Kodaline (@Kodaline) January 15, 2018

