The Charlatans Launch New App

The Charlatans have launched a new app offering a complete history of the band.

The group have long been fans of new technology, with singer Tim Burgess becoming a noted advocate for the interactive properties of social media.

Partnering with Mancunian app creators Modern English, The Charlatans have now prepped their own interactive history - and it can fit in the palm of your hand.

The new app is available now, with each icon linking out to an important moment in their catalogue.

Singer Tim Burgess said: “we loved the idea of bringing the app icons to life. All of the band went away to find stuff to include - we unearthed live footage from when we played an American amphitheater in 1990. So long ago we couldn’t work out if it was San Francisco or LA. We all headed to our studio and shot footage of us all talking about our memories of each of the singles."

As well as videos, live footage and photos for past material there is also an exclusive remix of The Charlatans new single, ‘Over Again’, by Factory Records punk-funk heroes A Certain Ratio.

Check out some screenshots below.

For tickets to the latest shows by The Charlatans click HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.