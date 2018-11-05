The Charlatans Announce 'Totally Eclipsing' EP

The Charlatans are set to release new EP 'Totally Eclipsing' on June 8th.

It's set to be a big summer for the band, who are set to host a full festival in their home-town of Northwich.

The new EP will be available digitally and on limited edition 12 inch vinyl, alongside a special 2xCD edition of recent album 'Different Days'.

Out on June 8th, the title track is online now and it's got a hazy summer feel, matching The Zombies to the Byrds in their own effervescent style.

Supreme jangle-pop from one of the country's most-loved groups, you can check out 'Totally Eclipsing' below.

For tickets to the latest shows by The Charlatans click HERE.

