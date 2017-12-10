The Bug Shares Almighty New Cut 'Bad'

The Bug pairs up with Flowdan on almighty new cut 'Bad'.
The producer is set to release new 12 inch, featuring two brand new collaborations with some vital MCs.
Killa P voices 'Get Out The Way', the first time the two have worked together since apocalyptic bass rumbler 'Skeng'.
Lead cut 'Bad' is extraordinary; little more than vocals and a grinding, neo-industrial beat, the percussive tick was built from sounds acquired from a Soviet drum machine.
The ominous backing seems to push Flowdan to fresh levels of intensity, the two coming for a seriously heavyweight collab.
For tickets to the latest shows from The Bug click HERE.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.