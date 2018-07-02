The Bug

The Bug, Burial Prepare New 12 Inch

Kevin Martin launches new label PRESSURE...
Robin Murray / / 05 · 03 · 2018
Following a weekend of speculation The Bug and Burial have confirmed plans for a new collaboration.

Kevin Martin is set to launch new label PRESSURE, matching a series of releases against club nights and live performances.

The imprint "will release music by friends, who share my passion for dub, dancehall, grime + dirt, and relish pushing serious air thru oversized rigs in undersized rooms..."

Posting on Twitter, The Bug blamed "an irresponsible leak from the UK distro" for the news leak, before clearing up the speculation.

The Bug and Burial will team up for the first PRESSURE drop, featuring new collaborative cuts 'Fog' and 'Shrine'.

Available on 12 inch vinyl and digitally from March 30th, it's sure to be essential.

Here's what The Bug is telling the world...

