The Breeders

The Breeders Share 'Nervous Mary'

New album 'All Nerve' is released next week...
Robin Murray
News
22 · 02 · 2018

Robin Murray / / 22 · 02 · 2018
0

The Breeders have shared new song 'Nervous Mary' - tune in now.

The band are set to release new album 'All Nerve' on March 2rd, their first in over a decade.

Featuring the group's 'classic' line up, 'All Nerve' has all the signs of a late career high, with each passing single raising our excitement.

New song 'Nervous Mary' is online now, with the sparse, wiry riff attached to some playfully surreal lyricism.

Expert word-play and a taut rhythm section, 'Nervous Mary' kicks hard. Tune in now.

Catch The Breeders at the following shows:

May
25 Belfast BBC Biggest Weekend
27 Dublin Vicar Street
28 Edinburgh Liquid Rooms **SOLD OUT**
29 Leeds Stylus **SOLD OUT**
30 London Roundhouse **SOLD OUT**

July
10 Bristol Academy **SOLD OUT**
11 Birmingham Institute
13 Manchester Ritz

The Breeders
-

Follow Clash: