The Breeders Share 'Nervous Mary'

The Breeders have shared new song 'Nervous Mary' - tune in now.
The band are set to release new album 'All Nerve' on March 2rd, their first in over a decade.
Featuring the group's 'classic' line up, 'All Nerve' has all the signs of a late career high, with each passing single raising our excitement.
New song 'Nervous Mary' is online now, with the sparse, wiry riff attached to some playfully surreal lyricism.
Expert word-play and a taut rhythm section, 'Nervous Mary' kicks hard. Tune in now.
Catch The Breeders at the following shows:
May
25 Belfast BBC Biggest Weekend
27 Dublin Vicar Street
28 Edinburgh Liquid Rooms **SOLD OUT**
29 Leeds Stylus **SOLD OUT**
30 London Roundhouse **SOLD OUT**
July
10 Bristol Academy **SOLD OUT**
11 Birmingham Institute
13 Manchester Ritz