The Breeders Share 'Nervous Mary'

The Breeders have shared new song 'Nervous Mary' - tune in now.

The band are set to release new album 'All Nerve' on March 2rd, their first in over a decade.

Featuring the group's 'classic' line up, 'All Nerve' has all the signs of a late career high, with each passing single raising our excitement.

New song 'Nervous Mary' is online now, with the sparse, wiry riff attached to some playfully surreal lyricism.

Expert word-play and a taut rhythm section, 'Nervous Mary' kicks hard. Tune in now.

Catch The Breeders at the following shows:

May

25 Belfast BBC Biggest Weekend

27 Dublin Vicar Street

28 Edinburgh Liquid Rooms **SOLD OUT**

29 Leeds Stylus **SOLD OUT**

30 London Roundhouse **SOLD OUT**

July

10 Bristol Academy **SOLD OUT**

11 Birmingham Institute

13 Manchester Ritz