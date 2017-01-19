The Breeders Announce New Album 'All Nerve'

The Breeders are set to release new album 'All Nerve' on March 2nd.

The band have been on fine form of late, with their live shows displaying an incredible amount of bite, and sheer unbridled energy.

New album 'All Nerve' follows suit, with that classic line up - Kim and Kelley Deal, Josephine Wiggs and Jim Macpherson - working alongside a series of producers.

The title cut is online now, a superb return that kicks off from the start and simply doesn't hold back.

If you're bagging the album on pre-order then look out for the flip of the 'Wait In The Car' series - it's a cover of Mike Nesmith's 'Joanne'.

Check out 'All Nerve' below.

The Breeders will release new album 'All Nerve' on March 2nd. Catch the band at the following shows:

May

27 Dublin Vicar Street

28 Edinburgh Liquid Rooms

29 Leeds Stylus

30 London Roundhouse

Photo Credit: Marisa Gesualdi

