The Blaze Excel On New Song 'Heaven'

French duo The Blaze seem to surge ahead with every song.
Blessed with incredible potential, the pair's widescreen, cinematic pop masterpieces excel on their own singular terms.
The duo - cousins Guillaume and Jonathan Alric - released new song 'Heaven' a matter of hours ago, and it's a powerful return.
Sweeping pop arrangement meets brooding vocal, it highlights the undaunted ambition of this potent French project.
The video is every bit as inspirational - watch it below...
