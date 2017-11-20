The Acid Release the bomb Soundtrack Album

The Acid have released the soundtrack album for their work on the bomb.

The film examines the history and cultural significance of nuclear weapons, with Kevin Ford co-directing the acclaimed feature length venture.

Receiving a flurry of screenings throughout 2017, the bomb features art direction from Radiohead collaborator Stanley Donwood.

The Acid constructed a soundtrack for the bomb, which has now available digitally - a full vinyl release will follow in 2018.

"The topic of this film is very important to us, it's a story which needs to be told to a generation that needs to hear it,” says The Acid’s Adam Freeland. “It's been an honour to collaborate with some of our heroes on the bomb. It's turned into something even more powerful than the sum of its parts. Three people passed out when we premiered it at Tribeca Film Festival.”

Check out a trailer for the bomb below, then find the full soundtrack album after the jump.

