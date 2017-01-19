The Aces Bite Hard On 'Touch'

The Aces could well be your new favourite band.

Four musicians from Utah, the cool-as-hell all-female line up have been making ways Stateside over the past 12 months.

Debut EP 'I Don’t Like Being Honest' arrives on June 23rd, with lead single 'Touch' detonating tomorrow (June 9th).

Clash has first taste, and it's an immaculate garage pop melter that recalls everyone from Fleetwood Mac to Haim and beyond.

The Aces' Alisa Ramirez explains: "'Touch' was one of the first songs we wrote for this EP and one of our favourites. You definitely get a taste of our garage band roots and our love for rock 'n roll. Everybody knows what it's like to run into an ex lover at a party and imagine what could happen."

Tune in now.