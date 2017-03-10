Irish band The Academic have looped their way to viral stardom.

The group decided to break down new song 'Bear Claws', using Facebook's time delay function and a series of handily placed loop pedals.

It makes for a genuinely fascinating watch - it's incredibly clever, and builds up into one of The Academic's finest songs yet.

Frontman Craig Fitzgerald says, “by ‘hacking’ Facebook Live we really tried to push our live performance to a different type of level. Everything had to be timed perfectly. From the musical loops to the choreography.”

”We noticed a delay in Facebook live from the moment you go live, to the moment it actually shows up on people’s walls. This inspired us and we thought it’d be cool to turn that lag into a video and audio sampler.”

Check it out now.

For tickets to the latest shows from The Academic click HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.