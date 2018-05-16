The 1975's Matt Healy Says No Rome Is His "Muse"

The 1975 singer Matt Healy says Italian artist No Rome is his "muse".

The band are currently working on their third album, the follow up to 2016's remarkable global success 'I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It'.

In a new interview with Beats 1 singer Matt Healy confirms that The 1975 are six months into the project, and they're self-producing the album themselves.

A much speculated upon new video is "coming out soon" while the frontman also names newcomer No Rome as "his muse".

Here's what he said...

"We’ve got a video, well it’s coming out soon... I mean we've never written with anybody I mean we’ve never really even used other producers and this record because we producing it ourselves and engineering it ourselves."

"Rome kind of became a bit of a muse of mine once I was working on his stuff and then his ideas you know were on parallel with everything that me and George were doing so I just wanted that energy in the studio you know and he's been with us before. We've been making the record for six months together it so he's just been there working away. It's been so good I've been trying to do the Kanye thing of like 'give me all your best beats'..."

