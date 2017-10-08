thanks. Aim High On 'Loose Gun'

thanks. is a project bound up by a specific relationship.

Steve Pagano and Mario Borgatta emerged from studying at Berklee College of Music in 2009, both realising what their ultimate goal might be.

Crafting exquisite pop music with a psychedelic feel, the duo fused glistening melody with an exotic pop feel.

New cut 'Loose Gun' leads the way before their debut album, with thanks. aiming for escapism, for fantasy, and to move people.

They explain: "'Loose Gun' was the first song we finished on the album. It holds a special place in our hearts because it was the first glimpse of hope that the record would actually get done. This song came from a state of feeling nostalgic about times when we all had less worries in life and when partying and hanging out with friends always seem to be most important."

"We hope that this song brings the kid back into all of us for even just a couple minutes. So that we have a short escape from our adult lives."

Tune in now.