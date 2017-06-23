Tess Roby Shares Ice Cool New Song 'Given Signs'

Montreal based artist Tess Roby has shared ice cold new song 'Given Signs'.

The electronic music was moved to create new album 'Beacon' after the death of her father, and it references the times their family spent in Lancashire.

The 'Beacon' of the title is a monolith erected to ward off the threat of invasion from Napoleon, but it becomes an enduring symbol of peace, family, and tradition.

Out on May 4th via Italians Do It Better, new song 'Given Signs' leads into the record, and it's a beautiful fusion of digital production and glistening guitar lines.

Meditative, with quietly repeating melodic lines, there's a soothing quality both to the song itself and to Tess' voice.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.