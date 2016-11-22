Teleman Launch New 'Fünf' EP

Teleman are set to release new EP 'Fünf' on November 17th.

The group are always keen to embrace a fresh challenge, and for their next trick decided to allocate several new tracks to different producers.

The upcoming five track EP (pre-order LINK ) finds Teleman working alongside Timothy J. Fairplay, Ghost Culture, Bullion, Boxed In, and Moscoman.

New track 'Bone China' is online now, with their pop kosmische teased into electronic bedlam by Ghost Culture.

A heady fusion, with Teleman explaining: "It has a distinctly Teleman feel to it but James worked closely with our Jonny to add some great synth tones; stuff we might not have chosen ourselves. He delivered a really crispy punchy mix with lots of space which we liked."

'Fünf' EP Tracklisting:

1. Spectre (Timothy J. Fairplay)

2. Bone China Face (Ghost Culture)

3. Rivers In The Dark (Bullion)

4. Repeater (Oli Bayston - Boxed In)

5. Nights on Earth (Moscoman)

