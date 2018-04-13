Teischa Soars On New Cut 'Before'

Teischa hails from Perth, Australia, one of the most isolated cities on the planet.

Yet there's something innately universal about her music, an ability to reach out and connect across entire oceans.

Still only 21 years old blessed with incredible promise, and has already been working with Troye Sivan and Tove Lo collaborator Alex Hope.

New single 'Before' is out now, and it finds Teischa stepping into the studio with super-producer (and fellow Australian) Styalz.

It's a blistering return, the lucid electronics swirling round her voice and pushing the newcomer up to fresh levels.

An emphatic statement, it places Teischa alongside the most exciting new pop talents around, someone whose potential is virtually undaunted.

Tune in now.

