Teen Creeps Rip Hard On 'Hindsight'

Ghent three-piece Teen Creeps are rapidly becoming a force to be reckoned with.

Debut album 'Birthmarks' drops on April 6th, matching righteous punk riffs to just a hint of melody.

New song 'Hindsight' is getting Clash hot under the collar, a four minute dollap of black-clad guitar chords and a surging, impassioned chorus.

It rips hard, but make no mistake it's still kinda sorta pop music. “It’s by far the poppiest track we’ve ever written,” says guitarist Joram. “The whole song is built around one single guitar melody and plays a lot with dynamics”.

Bert wrote the lyrics, and he explains. “They are like a bitter state of the union on myself. I sing about friendships, accomplishments and all the frustrations that come with them. In a self-mocking way in the verse and with rage in the chorus. All the themes that come up throughout the album are kind of touched upon here. It’s like nine songs of anger that’s getting released in a couple of seconds.”

A concise blast of energy, 'Hindsight' will no doubt appeal to anyone who has succumbed to the thrills of McLusky, for example, or very early Idlewild.

Tune in now.

