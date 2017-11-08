Taylor Swift's Team Reject Donda West Release Theory

Taylor Swift's team have rejected theories that the release of 'reputation' is designed to coincide with the anniversary of the death of Kanye West's mother.

The singer announced her plans earlier this week, with new album 'reputation' set to land on November 10th.

Unfortunately, this also coincides with the 10th anniversary of the passing of Kanye West's mother, Donda West.

Fan theories went into overdrive, forcing the singer's label - Big Machine Records - to publicly dismiss this.

“It is standard practice that releases come out on Fridays and we locked in this release date based on other Universal Music Group releases," the label source told Rolling Stone . "There is no correlation."

'reputation' will be released on November 10th.