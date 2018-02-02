Taylor Swift Is A Big Fan Of Rex Orange County

Taylor Swift has shared a new playlist of songs they likes, and there are a few eyebrow-raising inclusions.

The pop megastar built a playlist for Spotify billed "Songs I’m loving right now..." and it offers an insight into her listening tastes.

Majid Jordan feature heavily, while Tay Tay also makes room for songwriters such as Dashboard Confessional.

Curiously, British newcomer Rex Orange County also makes an appearance, with his song 'Loving Is Easy' featuring in the playlist.

He was quick to show his appreciation:

thanks to my good friend @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/2dCeYD58zE — rex orange county (@rexorangecounty) February 6, 2018

Check out the playlist below.

Photo Credit: Sophie Mayanne

