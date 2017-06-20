Ta'Shan Makes Her Mark On New Track 'Comfie'

Ta'shan was born Shanta Azalea Venkatesh, part of the Indian diaspora but coming of age in Switzerland.

Very much blessed with an international mindset, she began constructing her identity from a thousand different sources, a beautiful mosaic of sound and form.

Self-releasing her single 'We Get It' last year, the newcomer's potent mixture of R&B, dancehall, and the pervasive influence of her Indian heritage made for an unstoppable formula.

Since then Ta'shan has relocated to London, seeking out new paths while remaining true to what inspires her.

New single 'Comfie' is incoming, a superb distillation of everything that makes Ta'shan so exciting.

Poised, powerful pop music with a global slant, the single is "about being unapologetically yourself, not caring about what anybody thinks and being comfortable in your skin and situation no matter what. Creps on, heels off—every girl will know what I am talking about!"

Tune in now.

