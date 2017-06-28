Tarquin, TSVI x Luru ft. Jammz - 'Come To The Dance'

The Nervous Horizon crew have dropped the new Jammz assisted melter 'Come To The Dance'.

The community around Nervous Horizon has broadened and strengthened over the past 12 months, embracing new voices and throwing some incredible parties.

New compilation 'Nervous Horizon Volume 2' drops on July 17th, featuring a raft of exclusive cuts.

Tarquin, TSVI and Luru build the beat for 'Come To The Dance', voiced in expert style by Jammz.

The grime don brings some system flair to proceedings, his buoyant energy leaping out of the speakers.

Tune in now.