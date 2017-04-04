Tamino's 'Habibi' Has A Patient Grace

Communion linked songwriter Tamino has shared powerful new song 'Habibi'.

It's set to be an important 12 months for the musician, with the half-Egyptian, Belgian musician currently prepping his debut EP.

Released shortly on Communion, it's set to be laced with the patient grace and sparse beauty that makes his music so beguiling.

New song 'Habibi' is online now, full of enthralling suggestion and brooding atmospherics, but rooted in a powerful vocal.

Comparisons could be made to Jeff Buckley's 'Grace' or - perhaps - Ben Howard's more pensive moments, but really Tamino is working in a field of his own.

Online now, you can check it out below.

Catch Tamino at the following shows:

May

10 London Electrowerkz

18 Brighton The Great Escape Festival (Communion Presents..)

