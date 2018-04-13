Tamino Combines With Radiohead's Colin Greenwood On 'Indigo Night'

Tamino combines with Radiohead's Colin Greenwood on new song 'Indigo Night'.

The rising songwriter shared debut song 'Habibi' in the opening weeks of 2018, an impressive opening gambit from the half-Egyptian, half-Belgian talent.

New song 'Indigo Night' underlines his potential, with its sheer vitality enfolding you in wisps of imposing, majestic sound.

Tamino explains: "'Indigo Night' is the most narrative song I’ve written, although there are still parallels with the main character in the song and me. I wrote it during my time in Amsterdam when I was 18. At the time, I felt like I needed some kind of awakening which maybe reflects in the song."

Intriguingly, the new release also benefits from the contributions of Radiohead's Colin Greenwood.

"Colin and I have a few mutual friends," adds the newcomer. "We met a couple of times by pure coincidence. Last summer he came to one of my hometown shows in Antwerp and was very enthusiastic about the music. I felt like we spoke the same musical language when we talked afterwards."

"When we started recording we noticed we missed some bass guitar parts in a couple of songs. Colin felt like the perfect match because of his melodic playing, whilst keeping an incredible groove. I’m honoured to have him playing on my songs."

Tune in now.

