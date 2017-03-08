Tame Impala Related Project GUM Returns

Tame Impala side-project GUM has signalled its return.

The project is the distillation of the imaginative forays of Jay Watson, an Australian songwriter with several releases under his belt already.

New album 'The Underdog' arrives later in the year, written while Tame Impala soar around the globe.

A deeply independent affair, GUM material is written and recorded by Jay himself, with very few guests making themselves known.

Signalling his return, the songwriter has shared two new GUM tracks - the title cut, and the oddball groove of 'S.I.A'.

Tune in below.

Catch GUM at London's Oslo venue on April 24th.

