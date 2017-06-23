Taiwanese Producer Jing Deconstructs Techno Tropes On 'Go'

Taiwanese producer Jing seems to approach electronic music from a somewhat idiosyncratic angle.
The musician crafts short stories, and then writes music to convey them, translating their themes and narratives into sound.
De-constructing techno tropes and re-arranging them as she wishes, Jing conjures the cinematic while embracing deeply personal aspects.
New EP 'Adularescence' arrives on February 6th via Steve Bicknell’s 6dimensions label, and it's a fascinating release marked by an astute painterly touch.
Clash is able to premiere new cut 'Go' and it has a deft minimalist feel, one that nonetheless contains some astonishingly unusual sounds.
Off piste production meets a coherent emotional message, you an check out 'Go' below.
Pre-order Jing's 'Adularescence' EP HERE.
