T-Shirt Weather Battle Back With 'My Dad's Blue Motion'

T-Shirt Weather are part of Durham's small but immaculately formed DIY scene.

Part of a nexus of underground music communities across the North East, the trio rattle around the university town, making all sorts of off kilter noises.

New album 'Dinner And A Show' is incoming, the sequel to their much-admired debut album 'Pig Beach'.

Matching art-punk influences to a noisy alt-pop squall, the band's songwriting has rarely sounded so sharp, so concise.

Available to pre-order now - HERE , in fact - the album is trailed by new song 'My Dad's Blue Motion'.

All helter skelter guitar lines and fizzing melody, it's an acerbic but always-entertaining piece of guitar bedlam.

T-Shirt Weather explain... "'My Dad's Blue Motion' is a sequel of sorts to ‘My Dad’s Black Polo’, from previous album 'Pig Beach'. It calls to mind the songs that come on, as you drive alone at night in your dad’s car. These songs become the soundtrack to the breakdown in a relationship, as the song reminds you that trying your best can’t always work... Have you ever been with a boy with peanut allergy?"

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Sophie Keith

