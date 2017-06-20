Sylvan Esso Share 'The Glow' Video

Sylvan Esso have shared the full video for new track 'The Glow'.

The group's second album 'What Now' won critical plaudits on its release earlier this year, a wonderful, rich return from the project.

Album highlight 'The Glow' explored feelings of youth, in all its contradictory glory, and this is expanded upon in the band's new video.

'The Glow' moves from passion to paranoia, rebellion to ecstasy in just a few frames, building up into an imposing, intense experience.

Director Elise Tyler explains: "Part of growing up is balancing the wonder and awe you have for the adult world mixed with a horrible feeling of emptiness - a mood switch that can flipped anytime, anywhere. Music, friends, sex, rebellion - we look to each of these to fill that seemingly unending void. I wanted to explore that tender space that occupies so much of our youth, building upon the song's lyrics, where friends are idolised, music saves you, and every night feels like the most exciting night of your life."

