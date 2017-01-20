Sylvan Esso Share 'Echo Mountain Sessions' EP

Sylvan Esso have shared their new 'Echo Mountain Sessions' EP.

The duo recently unfurled new album 'What Now', a highly creative, mature return that cast a spell on anyone who crossed its path.

Heading to a base in North Carolina, Sylvan Esso (and their live band) set up shop in Echo Mountain studios.

New visual EP 'Echo Mountain Sessions' features five songs recorded live across the space of one day.

What's it like? Well, it's a little bit wonderful and you can check it out below.

