Swimming Tapes Share Adorable Acoutic Take On 'Tides'

In case you haven't been following them on social media, London indie pop types Swimming Tapes have kicked off work on their debut album.

It's not before time, either; live shows are a treat, while each successive release has presented a fine line in beautifully bittersweet songwriting.

To launch their journey into album territory Swimming Tapes have shared an acoustic version of fan favourite 'Tides', and it's quite the poignant gem.

Draped in reverb, the gently plucked guitar line seems to wring out fresh emotion from the songwriting, while the hushed vocals have a gorgeous sense of restraint.

Tune in below.

Related: Next Wave - Swimming Tapes

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.