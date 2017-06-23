Swimming Tapes Launch 'Soft Blue Sea' EP

Swimming Tapes have unveiled plans for new EP 'Soft Blue Sea'.

The adopted Londoners have caused a stir with their shimmering, plangent shoegaze sound, matching atmospheric guitar effects to wonderfully melodic hooks.

New EP 'Soft Blue Sea' arrives on September 15th via the taste-makers at Hand In Hive, following sessions with Adam Jaffrey.

The video for refreshing new cut 'Queen's Parade' has gone online, produced by Zoe Mead from Hand In Hive label-mates Wyldest.

A rather lovely thing indeed, you can check out 'Queen's Parade' below.