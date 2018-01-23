Sweden's Lionman Finds Fresh Expression On 'Don't You Dare'

Swedish songwriter Olle Hammar went through some difficult periods in his life.

His father was Swedish and his mother was from the Ivory Coast, and he sometimes found that he felt he didn't quite fit in.

Burrowing within himself, Lionman was born. It's a name, but it's also a persona, a means of navigating through life - as he explains...

"In every weakness, lies a strength and within every little lamb is a Lion, as the saying goes. The sentiment behind this gave me strength and determination.”

There's an inner strength at work in his music, a pursuit of something distinctive, something that can't be replicated.

New single 'Don't You Dare' is the perfect example of this. Softly soulful with a dash of electronics, it finds its own lane and journeys toward the unknown.

Online now, it feels like the start of something special.

