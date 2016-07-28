Susanne Sundfør x John Grant Combine On 'Mountaineers'

Susanne Sundfør pairs up with John Grant on sensational new track 'Mountaineers'.

Susanne has signed to Bella Union, and will play a special intimate show for the label at London's Courtyard venue on August 22nd.

New song 'Mountaineers' opens her account, and it's a wonderfully collaboration with American vocalist John Grant.

Opening with vocals bellowing out into vast space, 'Mountaineers' is a lush, ambitious, and hugely striking work.

She explains: "'Mountaineers' is a song I wrote after spending a week at a retreat with The Dark Mountain Project and Way of Nature, and is inspired by a poem by the American poet Robinson Jeffers, called Rearmament. It’s about the importance of seeing the beauty in things in order to find purpose and strength in life."

Tune in below.

Susanne Sundfør's new album 'Music For People In Trouble' will be released on August 25th.