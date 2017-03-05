Susanne Sundfør Shares Stunning New Cut 'Undercover'

Susanne Sundfør has shared details of new album ‘Music For People In Trouble’.

The album arrives on August 25th via Bella Union (pre-order LINK ), and is billed as the Scandinavian artist's most personal, affecting record yet.

New cut 'Undercover' leads the way, and it's a soaring, searing vocal that tackles both personal and political change.

She explains: “We are living in a time of great changes. Everything is moving so rapidly, sometimes violently, sometimes dauntingly. I think a lot of people experience anxiety these days. I wanted to address these emotions on the album.”

Tune in now.

Catch Susanne Sundfør at the following shows:

October

2 London Union Chapel

3 Glasgow CCA

4 Manchester Deaf Institute

7 Dublin Sugar Club