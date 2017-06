Foo Fighters have surprised fans by releasing new single 'Run'.

The band have freely acknowledged their desire to work on new material, with a new studio album widely expected to drop this year.

Released entirely unannounced, though, 'Run' has still come as a huge surprise to fans.

The song itself is sheer Foos - earnest, heartfelt, and with those big crunching guitars lifting everything to a higher level.

Dave Grohl directs the time-shift clip, featuring pensioners in a mosh pit. Tune in now.