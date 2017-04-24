Sunflower Bean Share New Song 'I Was A Fool'

Brooklyn space cadets Sunflower Bean have shared new track 'I Was A Fool' - tune in now.

The band's sterling debut album remains a perennial spin in the Clash office, a neat fusion of wide-eyed psychedelia and some crisp songwriting. Inking a new deal with Lucky Number, the Brooklyn group have decided to share new song 'I Was A Fool'.

Online now, it blends their indie psych sound with soft rock leanings, the crystal clear production marrying Syd Barrett, say, to 'Tusk' era Fleetwood Mac.

“‘I Was A Fool’ is one of those songs that seemingly crept up from nowhere and into our practice space. It was a special moment between the three of us, Julia and I both improvised the lyrics,” explains Nick Kivlen.

“It feels like far longer, but it’s been nearly two years since we’ve put new music into the world. I think this song is a good example of how we’ve grown as a band, while still staying true to the band that first played together back in high school.”

Tune in now.

Catch Sunflower Bean at the following shows:

March

24 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

26 Norwich Open Norwich

27 Birmingham Hare and Hounds

28 Newcastle Riverside

29 Leeds The Wardrobe

30 Manchester Gorilla

31 Liverpool The Magnet

April

1 Glasgow Stereo

3 Bristol The Thekla

5 Brighton Concorde 2

6 London KOKO

For tickets to the latest Sunflower Bean shows click HERE.

