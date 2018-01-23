Sufjan Stevens Was Just Nominated For An Oscar

Sufjan Stevens has been nominated for Best Original Song at this year's Academy Awards.

The songwriter contributed new material to Call Me By Your Name, a beautifully shot cinematic experience.

Lending two brand new songs to the soundtrack, Sufjan Stevens ensured the soundtrack was something rather special.

New song 'Mystery Of Love' has now earned an Oscar nomination, doing battle in the Best Original Song section:

'Mighty River' from Mudbound

'Remember Me' from Coco

'Stand Up For Something' from Marshall

'This Is Me' from The Greatest Showman

The move caps a remarkable 12 months for Sufjan Stevens, releasing a live album, a mixtape, and the wonderful 'Tonya Harding' single.

Check out 'Mystery Of Love' below.

