Sufjan Stevens Previews New Mixtape

Sufjan Stevens has previewed a new mixtape based on the sessions around 'Carrie & Lowell'.

The album was released in 2015 to universal acclaim, a work of striking depth and real emotion.

The songwriter released 'Carrie & Lowell Live' earlier this year, with a new mixtape gathering some of the loose ends from those sessions.

Asthmatic Kitty broke the news in an Instagram post, featuring a snippet of material from the tape.

Titled 'The Greatest Gift', the mixtape is due to drop on October 20th - check out a preview below.

Test cassette of Sufjan's next release, The Greatest Gift Mixtape Out October 20th! A post shared by Asthmatic Kitty Records (@asthmatickittyrecords) on Sep 2, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

