Sufjan Stevens Previews New Mixtape

Sufjan Stevens has previewed a new mixtape based on the sessions around 'Carrie & Lowell'.
The album was released in 2015 to universal acclaim, a work of striking depth and real emotion.
The songwriter released 'Carrie & Lowell Live' earlier this year, with a new mixtape gathering some of the loose ends from those sessions.
Asthmatic Kitty broke the news in an Instagram post, featuring a snippet of material from the tape.
Titled 'The Greatest Gift', the mixtape is due to drop on October 20th - check out a preview below.
