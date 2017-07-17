Suede To Issue Expanded Edition Of Their Debut Album

Suede are set to release a deluxe 4CD edition of their self-titled debut album in time for its 25th anniversary.

The band arrived in a whirlwind of hype, with Melody Maker promptly declaring them to be the best new band in the country.

Released in 1993, 'Suede' made good on this promise in some style, a challenging, engaging, ferociously intelligent document that writhed with a deeply physical fury.

Turning 25 with nary a grey hair in place, 'Suede' is set to receive a new deluxe edition featuring the original album, B sides, demos and monitor mixes, as well as Suede’s first BBC radio session and a live gig at The Leadmill in Sheffield from February 1993.

Brett Anderson: “The album is charged with a naivety but it manages to have a feel which I still love; it rages and it screams, it yelps and it whispers and captures some truth of who we were at that moment in our lives: youthful, impertinent, ambitious and flawed”.

“I only have sunny memories of those days. It was a wonderful time for us when we were all still young men; wild – eyed and passionate and heedless, when we were still united and mutually purposeful and when it felt like the world could be ours”.

Out on March 30th, the ‘Suede 25th Anniversary Silver Edition’ is just part of a flurry of activity from the band, with Brett Anderson set to publish his first book Coal Black Mornings on March 1st.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.