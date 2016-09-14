Stunning Footage Of Early LCD Soundsystem Emerges

The return of LCD Soundsystem has been one of 2017's more warmly received surprises.

The band's new album 'American Dream' is receiving widespread plaudits - not least on these digital pages - and it's an ambitious, lengthy, probing work.

Erol Alkan took time out to leaf through some early footage of the band performing, featuring LCD Soundsystem appearing at legendary night TRASH.

"Late in 2002, we invited LCD to come play our party in London on a Monday night. 1000 people turned up, it stands as one of those 'I was there' moments during our clubs history.."

"I've heard quite a few stories of people telling me about the first time they heard this (especially at Trash, it inspired one very famous musician to start his own musical project no less..), but if you were there, tell me more..."

Watch LCD Soundsystem play 'Losing My Edge' below.

For tickets to the latest LCD Soundsystem shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.