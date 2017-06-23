Strong Asian Mothers Have Remixed Some John Williams Themes

Strong Asian Mothers have just released a new EP remixing some classic John Williams themes.

The group are evidently big cinema buffs, and decided to deliver their own interpretation of some famous themes on the new 'Phone Home' EP.

John Williams is the thread running through the project, with the trio remixing material from Star Wars, E.T., Hook, Jurassic Park, and more.

The hand-made videos are a joy as well - check out the full EP HERE and then watch a few of the videos below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.