Strange Boy's 'Corbusier' Offers Otherworldly Pop Romanticism

Strange Boy hinges on the chemistry between Kieran Brunt and Matt Huxley.

Two musicians of striking individuality, their backgrounds extend from modern classical to left field electronics, somehow overlapping with pop in the middle.

Grand, ecstatic, otherworldly songwriting, their new EP 'Annunciation' arrives on November 17th.

Clash is able to lead the way with new song 'Corbusier', an overwhelmingly creative return that pits swooping strings against tumbling vocals, hinging on that gorgeous lyric.

Inspired by Kieran visiting an exhibition about architect Le Corbusier, he describes it as “just like being smacked in the face by this burning creativity”.

A sign of things to come, you can check out 'Corbusier' below.

Catch Strange Boy at London's Thousand Island on November 28th.

Photo Credit: Thurstan Redding

